Renala Khurd : Tiktoker Model Girl Sidrah Killed by her Brother

Renala Khurd ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

A famous tiktoker model girl Sidrah has been killed by his brother when she was asleep in her bedroom in Renala Khurd city of Okara district in Punjab.

The brother involved in the murder has been arrested by Reanala Khurd Police. A case has been registered at the request of the victim’s mother Anwari Begum.

According to details, Hamza killed his 22-year-old sister Sidra at home in Chuck No. 5/1R. It should be noted that some time ago, Sedrah had run away from home and was modeling in Faisalabad. Sidra was a famous tiktok girl and the family tried their best to convince her leave the tiktok.

When Sidra refused to give up her profession, her brother shot and killed her while she was sleeping.

