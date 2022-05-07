Shergarh News : Hackers storm in Private Bank Branch

Shergarh is a large town in Renal Khurd city of Okara district.

By Arshad Farooq
sadar police board renala khurd

Shergarh ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Unidentified Hackers hacked a private bank branch in Shergarh town of Renala Khurd city and withdraw millions of rupees. After losing money traders protested.

According to details, private bank branch in Shergarh has become extremely insecure. Unknown hackers hacked the mobile phones and accounts of many traders and deprived them of millions of rupees.

Yesterday, Dr Zia-ul-Hassan Tahir, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Ashfaq Phatta and other traders said in a press conference that the money of those who did not have ATM cards has also been withdrawn.

1.6 million from two different accounts of Mohammad Iqbal, 1.4 million from Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan, 200,000 from the account of Mohammad Botha and millions of rupees from the accounts of many other traders are withdrawn.

