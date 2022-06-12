Sahiwal Board Issues Press Release for Intermediate Examinations 2022

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Sahiwal Board has completed all arrangements for Intermediate annual examinations 2022 which are starting from June 18, 2022.

In second year examination 36,544 students will participate and 98 centers have been set up for them across the division.

This was stated by Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq in a press release. He said that the second year examinations starting from June 18 will continue till July 4. After that, the first year exams will start from July 6 and will end on July 26.

He further said that 17353 male and 19191 female students will appear in the second year examinations and roll number slips have been issued to them.

Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq further said that the process of training of examination staff for conducting examinations has been completed and they have also been allotted examination centers.

He said that the morning session of intermediate examinations would start at 8.30 am while the evening session would start at 1.30 pm.

The session will begin at 2:30 pm on Friday. All candidates must arrive at the examination center at least half an hour before the commencement of papers so that they do not suffer any inconvenience.

