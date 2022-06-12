Sahiwal: Brother killed his 18-year-old sister for not ironing clothes

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

In Sahiwal city of Punjab province of Pakistan, a brother shot and killed his 18-year-old sister for not ironing clothes. The accused managed to escape from the spot.

According to details, Amanullah, husband of Parveen Bibi, a resident of Chak 82/5, is living abroad and has five children.

Yesterday, his son16-year-old Ghulam Qasim asked his 18-year-old sister Tania Bibi to iron clothes but she did not iron them.

When Ghulam Qasim came home, his clothes were not ironed and a quarrel broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Ghulam Qasim shot his sister dead with a gun and escaped.

Yousufwala police station has registered a case under section 302 against the accused son on the report of his mother Parveen Bibi.

