ADCG inaugurates NADRA counter at E-Khidmat Markaz Farid Town

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Noman Afzal inaugurates NADRA counter at E-Khidmat Markaz Farid Town Sahiwal.

On this occasion, he has said that E-Khidmat Markaz is a public service project and 134 services are provided under one roof for the convenience of the citizens.

He has further said that with the setting up of NADRA counter in E-Khidmat Markaz, this facility will now be available to the citizens of Sahiwal at three places in the city.

Also present on the occasion were Additional Director General (Punjab Information Technology Board) Muhammad Wasim Bhatti, Faisal Mumtaz Senior Program Manager (Punjab Information Technology Board) and NADRA Zonal Incharge Imran Siddique.

In-charge E-Khidmat Markaz Captain (Retd.) Mudassar Manzoor while giving detailed briefing to ADCG said that issuance of new NADRA ID card from E-Khidmat Markaz Farid Town Sahiwal, duplicate ID card, renewal and amendment of ID card, Form B , Family Registration Certificate, and Juvenile Card can also be obtained.

ADCG Noman Afzal has said that the establishment of NADRA counter is very welcome for the people where it will be possible to provide services in a clean environment.

