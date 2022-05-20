ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs on Voting for Hamza Shahbaz

The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided against the 25 PTI dissident members of the Punjab Assembly who voted for Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. The Election Commission of Paksitan has de-seated all 25 members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict of 25 dissident members of PTI Punjab Assembly.

The members of the Election Commission made the verdict by consensus. The ECP in its decision said that 25 dissident members of PTI voted for the opposition candidate. 25 dissident members of PTI proved to vote for the opposition candidate.

Names of PTI dissident MPAs who are De-Seated by ECP

After the ECP verdict, these MPAs are de-seated:

Raja Saghir Ahmed from PP-7 Rawalpindi 2,

Malik Ghulam Rasool from Pp 83 Khushab,

Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani from PP 90 Bhakkar

Muhammad Ajmal from PP 97 Faisalabad,

Faisal Hayat Jabwana from Pp 125 Jhang,

Mehr Muhammad Aslam from PP 127 Jhang,

Mian Khalid Mahmood from PP 140 Sheikhupura,

Abdul Aleem Khan from PP 158 Lahore,

Malik Noman Langarial from PP 202 Chichawatni, Sahiwal,

Muhammad Salman Naeem from PP 217 Multan 7 ,

Zawar Hussain Waraich from PP 224 Lodhran,

Fida Hussain from PP 237 Bahawalnagar,

Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa and others were deposed from PP 288 DG Khan 2.

According to Dunya News lIve Tv, out of the 25 dissident members, 13 belong to Tarin Group, 5 to Aleem Group and 3 to Asad Khokhar Group. While 4 members directly voted for Hamza Shahbaz after striking a deal.

Senior journalist Sohail Warraich Reaction on ECP Verdict

Senior journalist Sohail Warraich, while analyzing the decision of the Election Commission, said that it would obviously increase the crisis in Punjab province.

Hamza Shahbaz’s government will remain in power in Punjab even after this verdict. Hamza Shahbaz has a better chance of being elected in the second phase as well. Because the PMLN has a majority in Punjab.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir Analysis on Election Commission Verdict

Senior journalist Hamid Mir has said that the decision of the Election Commission is in accordance with the rules and law.

After the decision of the Supreme Court, it was clear that the majority of Hamza Shahbaz was gone. Now the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan has also come. Hamza Shahbaz has lost the majority. I think the election should be held again.

Federal Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb Reaction on ECP Verdict

Reacting to the decision of the Election Commission to de-seat the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly, Federal Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the 25 deviant members have the right to challenge the verdict.

The verdict to de-seat 25 MPAs will not make any difference to the Punjab government. Imran Khan was demanding the resignation of the Election Commissioner a week ago. Today he is admiring ECP and Supreme court.

It is to be noted that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that if Imran Khan asks me, I will dissolve the assembly in half an hour.

