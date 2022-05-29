Vegetable seller killed for resisting robbery in Harappa Station

Harappa ( City News – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Muhammad Saeed, a 35-year-old vegetable seller, was shot dead by dacoits for resisting robbery. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Muhammad Ahmed was seriously injured.

According to details, three dacoits on a motorcycle came to Rashid’s grocery store in Harappa Station and snatched Rs 8 lakh from Haji Rashid.

Vegetable seller Muhammad Saeed chased the dacoits while fleeing and overpowered a dacoit. Other robbers shot Muhammad Saeed in the head and killed him. An 11-year-old boy was also injured in the incident.

Shopkeepers at Harappa station have expressed concern over the rising number of robberies in the city. While the police of Sahiwal district has completely failed to control crimes.

