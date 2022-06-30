Imran Khan to Hold Jalsa in PP 202 Chichawatni on July 5

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will hold a Jalsa in PP 202 Chichawatni on July 5, 2022 at 90 Morr. Keep visiting this page. We will upload Imran Khan speech here.

PTI confirms party ticket for Major Ghulam Sarwar in by election PP-202. Malik Noman Langarial will contest by-polls from PML-N.

Former member of the Punjab Assembly from the most deviant faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Noman Langrial has claimed that he was offered Rs 100 million by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to return to the PTI.

Dr Yasmin Rashid has visited PP 202 Chichawatni to participate campaign of Maj Ghulam Sarwar.

