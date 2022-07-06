Imran Khan Speech in PTI Jalsa PP202 Chichawatni

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the Election Commission has become unscrupulous and is rigging for the government.

Addressing a rally in PP 202 Chichawatni district Sahiwal, Imran Khan said that the Election Commission was trying to win over thieves and looters.

They will cheat. We will not allow them to cheat. There should be ten, ten youths at every polling station. Whatever Sharif wants, we will win all the seats on July 17.

The former prime minister said that if you block the path of peaceful protests, you will push the country towards anarchy.

Don’t block freedom of expression. Don’t scare people with FIRs.

Everyone has to check the voter list because they have prepared for rigging.