Indian Super Sonic Missile Crashes in Mian Channu City

Mian Channu ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) DG ISPR has said that an Indian Super Sonic Missile crashed in Mian Channu city of Khanewal district yesterday.

According to the details, Mian Channu people heard a blast yesterday and thought it was an Air Force Plane. Pakistan Air Force denied rumors that the plane that crashed in Mian Channu belonged to Pakistan Air Force.

A Pakistan Air Force spokesman said the plane that crashed in Mian Channu did not belong to the Pakistan Air Force.

It was believed that a small training plane crashed in Mian Channu city of Khanewal district. Police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after the incident and took part in the rescue operation.

According to rescue in-charge Dr Khalid, no casualties were reported from the crash. But some houses destroyed in the blast.

India has once again violated Pakistan’s airspace. DG ISPR Armed Forces General Babar Iftikhar has said that a missile entered Pakistan from Indian borders on March 9.

The Pakistan Air Force fully monitored the missile. The DG ISPR said that a missile from Indian territory violated Pakistan’s airspace at 6:33 pm on March 9. The Pakistan Air Force fully monitored the missile.

DG ISPR said that Pakistan condemns violation of airspace. India has to explain this incident.

Pakistan has always proved to be a responsible country. Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the missile remained in Pakistani airspace for 3 minutes and 24 seconds and necessary action was taken against it in time. The missile was possibly unarmed. We are not provoking the incident in any way.

