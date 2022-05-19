Long March Date to be Announced in PTI Jalsa Multan 20 May 2022

Multan ( Local News – Agencies – PTI Social media team )

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Jalsa in Multan has become very important in which Imran Khan will announce the date of Long March towards Islamabad.

We will be sharing live updates from PTI Multan Jalsa. Keep visiting this page.

