Govt to take action against Ptv Sports Unjust Contracts

Lahore ( Daily Pakistan Report based on Geo News Investigative Story – May 10, 2022 )

It has been revealed that billions of rupees were given to favored companies in PTV sports contracts.

The government has decided to take action on the loss of billions of rupees by Fawad Chaudhry and violation of rules and regulations.

According to the departmental fact-finding report, contracts were awarded to favored companies.

Taxes of favored parties were also waived, resulting in a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer and PTV.

According to the report, illegal acts were carried out on the direct orders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry was information minister at the awarding of PTV Sports contracts.

Financial and legal offenses were committed in PSL 7, 8 and World Cup contracts. Piper rules, PTV board rules and regulations were violated.

The bidding process was flawed and non-transparent. Legitimate bidders were deliberately excluded from the competitive process in a non-transparent manner.

Sources also say that the adoption of dubious, manipulated methods caused huge financial losses to PTV. Not all companies had a fair competitive environment.

The FIA ​​has obtained other important evidence and records, including a fact-finding report. The FIA ​​has also obtained a record of PSL contracts.