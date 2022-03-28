PMLQ Leader Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned
Tariq Bashir Cheema confirmed that he had resigned from the ministry.
Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )
Central leader of the ruling coalition party PML-Q and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema has announced to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the no-confidence motion.
According to private TV channel Geo News, Tariq Bashir Cheema has resigned from the federal cabinet. He also announced that he would vote against the Prime Minister.
In a statement, Tariq Bashir Cheema confirmed that he had resigned from the ministry and said he would issue a detailed statement soon.
Also Read:
CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tenders Resignation to Imran Khan
Ch Pervaiz Elahi to be CM Punjab, Shibli Faraz