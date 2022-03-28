PMLQ Leader Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Central leader of the ruling coalition party PML-Q and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema has announced to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the no-confidence motion.

According to private TV channel Geo News, Tariq Bashir Cheema has resigned from the federal cabinet. He also announced that he would vote against the Prime Minister.

In a statement, Tariq Bashir Cheema confirmed that he had resigned from the ministry and said he would issue a detailed statement soon.

