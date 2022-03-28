PMLQ Leader Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned

Tariq Bashir Cheema confirmed that he had resigned from the ministry.

By Arshad Farooq
MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema

Central leader of the ruling coalition party PML-Q and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema has announced to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the no-confidence motion.

According to private TV channel Geo News, Tariq Bashir Cheema has resigned from the federal cabinet. He also announced that he would vote against the Prime Minister.

In a statement, Tariq Bashir Cheema confirmed that he had resigned from the ministry and said he would issue a detailed statement soon.

