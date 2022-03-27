What is the number of participants in PTI Jalsa Islamabad?

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – 27 March 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a big political power show in parade ground Islamabad under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Regarding this Jalsa, PTI supporters claim that it is a sea of ​​millions of people. However, in this regard, senior journalist and anchor person Talat Hussain has made a claim which refutes the claims of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Nawaz Sharif agreed to make Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi CM Punjab

In a tweet, Talat Hussain, citing intelligence sources, has claimed that the number of participants in the PTI Jalsa today is 40,000. This includes people who are on the streets and in cars outside the parade ground Islamabad.

Anchor person Gharida Farooqi has claimed that 30,000 to 40,000 people are present in the parade ground Jalsa of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In one of her tweets, Gharida Farooqi said that she had just returned after reviewing the parade ground meeting. 30,000 to 40,000 people could be present at the venue. One million is a lot, even one lac is not today’s number.

Anchor person Mehr Bukhari says that a large number of people are participating in the PTI Jalsa at Parade ground Islamabad.

It may be recalled that before this meeting, the PTI leaders had announced that they would gather 1 million people in Islamabad.

