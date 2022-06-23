Arid University Barani Institute Sahiwal Plantation Function at Kanan Park

Trees play a key role in greening the country and eliminating environmental pollution. Therefore, maximum planting is the requirement of the day.

Planting trees is not only a charity but also essential for the economic development of the country. This was stated by the speakers while addressing a tree planting function organized by the students of Arid University Barani Institute Sahiwal at Kanan Park.

Students of Business Management Department planted a large number of fruit and flowering plants at the event.

The special function was attended by Director Colleges Prof. Muhammad Masood Faridi, Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani, Director Public Relations Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq and Director Academic Barani Institute Dr. Azeem Ahmed besides teachers Shirin Musawar, Saba Farid, Saira Noorin and Shafiqul Rehman.

The speakers said that the young generation should play its full role in the betterment and development of the country and their participation in positive activities like tree planting is an indication that the future of the country is in safe hands.

They said that the greatest sign of a living society is that they not only think for their environmental survival but also take full part in it in practice.

The students of Arid University Barani Institute Sahiwal also took a walk and at the end planted their own part to make the public aware of the importance of trees and their care.