Fire broke out at the University of Sahiwal due to a short circuit

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A fire broke out in the computer lab of the University of Sahiwal due to a short circuit which engulfed the entire block.

Students and teachers fled for their lives as a fire broke out in the entire block of Sahiwal university. The electricity was completely switched off while enforcing emergency in the university. Rescue 1122 reached the spot, extinguished the fire and cleared the building.