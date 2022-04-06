University of Sahiwal VC Congratulates Dr. Abdul Hameed

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt)

University of Sahiwal and University of Punjab Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar congratulated Dr. Abdul Hameed, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, on the publication of his second book, Indole Alkaloids.

His book is published by the well-known international publisher Elsevier. Dr. Amin Abid, Head, Department of Chemistry and Syed Ghulam Ali Asghar, Additional Registrar were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Abdul Hameed is also serving as the Director of QEC at the University of Sahiwal and is an active researcher at Sahiwal University.

It should be noted that Spiro Oxendol provides details of the multi-step synthesis of natural products, providing a quick and easy way to build the structure of natural products and to review and understand new synthetic strategies.

As a volume of visual guides to the synthesis of natural products, this book presents a comprehensive set of natural products containing the basic structure of “spirooxindole”.