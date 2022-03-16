Sports Week continues at University of Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Sports Week is going on in the University of Sahiwal in which various competitions are being held among students of all departments.

In the competitions, the students of English department under the guidance of Dr. Shabir Ahmed, the head of the department, got the first position in the rope pulling competition while the second position went to the department of physics.

Similarly, in the girls’ race, Tanzeela of English department bagged the first position while Zainab Shahzadi of Chemistry department bagged the second position. In the cricket match, the team of female students of English department came second.

Dr. Shabbir Ahmed congratulated the students of English Department for securing prominent positions and hoped that they would shine the name of English Department by performing similarly in the upcoming games.