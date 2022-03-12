Sports Week begins at University of Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Sports Week is starting from March 14 in the University of Sahiwal in which students of all departments will participate in various sports especially competitions like cricket, football, tug of war, badminton, athletics, kabaddi, ludo and chaati race.

These competitions will continue till March 18. The students of English department are also participating in all these sports with enthusiasm for which the teams have been announced after the trials under the patronage of the head of the department Dr. Shabir Ahmed.

Dr. Shabbir Ahmed won the tug of war and athletics trials while Dr. Imran Joya won the cricket team trials, Hafiz Muhammad Awais won the badminton trials and Mrs. Nabila Akbar won the trials for the girls team.

Dr. Shabbir Ahmad, Head of the English Department, had a special meeting with the representatives of all classes to ensure the participation of students in these sports and directed them to have more students in this Sports Week under the special direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar. And the participation of female students should be ensured.

He said that sports play an important role in shaping the balanced personality of the youth in which participation is an integral part of university life. He urged the players participating in various sports to show the best sportsmanship during the games and make the English department famous.