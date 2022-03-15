Inauguration of Spring Plantation Campaign at University of Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Plantation campaign has been started at University of Sahiwal. District administration has provided 3100 saplings for the campaign.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik has inaugurated spring tree planting campaign at University of Sahiwal. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Asim Saleem also accompanied him.

Talking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik has said that tree planting is very important to prevent climate change. He has added that the involvement of school, college and university children in the tree planting drive is aimed at instilling in them a passion for tree protection.

He has also said that all the people should plant the tree and take responsibility for its maintenance as it will benefit not only us but also future generations. A walk has been organized on this occasion in which a large number of students has participated.