Prize Distribution Ceremony at University of Sahiwal

Arshad Farooq Butt

Vice Chancellor University of Sahiwal Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has said that the development of any country and the mental evolution of its youth can be gauged from the quality of education there.

Education is not only limited to textbooks and lectures but also extra-curricular activities are an important part of it which helps in the mental, physical and moral development of the students.

He made the remarks while addressing a prize-giving ceremony at the end of Sports Week. Heads of different departments Dr. Hafiz Tariq Masood, Dr. Shafiq Hussain, Dr. Amin Abid, Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Administrative Officers Syed Asghar Ali Shah, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman and Mubashir Saeed, teachers and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said that he is happy that there is an educational institution on the soil of Sahiwal which is rendering excellent educational services in the region.

He said that when a young person applies for a job, he attaches the certificate of education as well as the certificate of participation in various activities, ie sports and co-curricular activities, so that additional performance can also come to the fore.

These are the abilities that strengthen the personality and character of a young person. He congratulated the students for enthusiastically participating in and winning various sports during Sports Week. At the end of the ceremony, he also distributed shields and certificates.