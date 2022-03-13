Faculty Member University of Sahiwal Dr. Aiza Shaukat Earns PhD Degree

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Faculty Member Department of Economics in the University of Sahiwal Dr. Aiza Shaukat has earned her PhD degree.

The degree was awarded to Dr. Aiza Shaukat by Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Joint Vice Chancellor, the University of Punjab and the University of Sahiwal at the 131st Convocation of the University of Punjab.

Thus, Dr. Aiza Shaukat received the unique honor of receiving degrees from the Vice Chancellors of two universities.

Heads of various departments and faculty members of the University of Sahiwal have congratulated Dr. Aiza Shaukat on completing her PhD and expressed hope that she would prove to be an asset to the University of Sahiwal.

Dr. Aiza Shaukat has extensive experience in teaching BS and M.Phil classes while she is also assisting students of the university of sahiwal in research.