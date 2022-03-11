University of Sahiwal Literary Ceremony by English Department

Mubashir Saeed's literary services at Sahiwal University were appreciated at the ceremony.

By Arshad Farooq
Dr Shabir UOSAHIWAL

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A function was organized by Dr. Shabir Ahmed, Head of English Department, University of Sahiwal in honor of Mubashir Saeed, Deputy Registrar and Patron-in-Chief of Majeed Amjad Literary Society.

His literary services at Sahiwal University were appreciated at the ceremony. Maryam Ehtesham highlighted Mubashir Saeed’s poetic journey, Majeed Literary Society and his literary services at Jamia Sahiwal.

Majid Amjad Literary Society General Secretary Roshan ul Haq and President Azhar ul Haq delivered their speeches while renowned poet Rao Noman and poet, columnist Ausaf Sheikh spoke on the poetry of Mubashir Saeed and presented their speeches.

At the end of the ceremony, Mubashir Saeed was invited to deliver a speech. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Head of English Department presented a shield of honor to Mubashir Saeed.

You might also like
Education

Acid Attack on 12-year-old schoolgirl in Sahiwal

Education

Government Graduate College Sahiwal holds 8th Convocation

Education

Teachers E-Transfer in Sedhr Punjab to start from March 14

Education

Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions Held in Sahiwal