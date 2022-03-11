University of Sahiwal Literary Ceremony by English Department

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A function was organized by Dr. Shabir Ahmed, Head of English Department, University of Sahiwal in honor of Mubashir Saeed, Deputy Registrar and Patron-in-Chief of Majeed Amjad Literary Society.

His literary services at Sahiwal University were appreciated at the ceremony. Maryam Ehtesham highlighted Mubashir Saeed’s poetic journey, Majeed Literary Society and his literary services at Jamia Sahiwal.

Majid Amjad Literary Society General Secretary Roshan ul Haq and President Azhar ul Haq delivered their speeches while renowned poet Rao Noman and poet, columnist Ausaf Sheikh spoke on the poetry of Mubashir Saeed and presented their speeches.

At the end of the ceremony, Mubashir Saeed was invited to deliver a speech. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Head of English Department presented a shield of honor to Mubashir Saeed.