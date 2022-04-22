DC Sahiwal named the public parks after local literary figures

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik has named the public parks after literary personalities of the city. These parks are restored under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Improvement Program. This step has been taken to pay homage to eminent academic and literary personalities of Sahiwal.

Muhammad Awais Malik has issued notification of change of names. According to the notification, the newly constructed park of Farid Town will be called Munir Niazi Park and Chamanzar Park has been renamed as Tariq Aziz Park.

Similarly, the e-library will be named after eminent poet and educationist Khurshid Rizvi while Hockey Ground Stadium Road will henceforth be called Qamar Zia Hockey Ground.

The Badminton Hall adjacent to Zafar Ali Stadium will be named after Muzaffar Qadir, former Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal. According to the notification, the square adjacent to Aziz Qutb Masjid Girls’ College has been attributed to Quaid-e-Azam’s Lincoln, his peer and Tehreek-e-Pakistan activist Barrister Syed Aziz Qutb.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik has said that these personalities associated with Sahiwal have rendered outstanding services in the fields of literature, art, public service, public administration and sports. These eminent personalities are known all over the world.

“Living societies always remember the services of their celebrities and the younger generation should be made aware of their services,” he added.

