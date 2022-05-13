Projects Approved in Malik Nauman Ahmad Langarial constituency PP-202

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi presides a special meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee to review projects.

The meeting approved projects worth Rs. 97 lakh for PP-202 constituency of former provincial minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langarial.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik, Director Development Ahmed Khawar Shehzad and divisional officers of relevant departments.

The approved projects will be completed with the savings from the Community Development Program Phase III.

Projects such as drainage, soling and cemetery boundary wall in the villages of the constituency Chak No. 92 / 12L, Mouza Syedan ​​Shah, Chak No. 98 / 9L, Chuck No. 167 / 9L will be completed.

Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi directed the concerned departments to complete all the construction works within the stipulated time so that the people could benefit from it as soon as possible.

Also Read:

Malik Noman Langarial Press Conference with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial visits Sadar Bazar Chichawatni

Minus Buzdar is the only Solution – Noman Langryal