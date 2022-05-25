Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami Hints Impending Martial Law

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Senior journalist Kamran Shahid claimed that an agreement had been reached between the government and the PTI under which there would be no more sit-ins but only a Jalsa.

Journalist Kamran Shahid’s claim has been refuted by PTI and PML-N. Imran Khan’s statement in this regard has also come to light.

In this situation, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, while presenting his analysis, has informed the government and the PTI about the possible impending danger.

Senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami has said that if the agreement is reached, it is very good news.

I think it is better for the parties to protest peacefully. The Govt has given PTI permission to hold the Jalsa. A peaceful meeting will improve the situation and the clouds of uncertainty will dissipate. The confrontation that was gaining momentum will find peace. Every Pakistani will be satisfied and thank Allah.

Now if Imran Khan takes a U-turn, matters may get out of the hands of political forces and another step may be taken by the establishment. A similar situation arose between Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and the PML on the night between July 4 and 5.

One thing was announced and then denied. Because of this the army had to move forward. Now there should be no deviation from what is agreed between the political forces. Matters should be handled and kept in your hands.

Also Read:

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Denies any Agreement with Govt

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Takes Big U-Turn on Long March

Maryam Nawaz Latest Tweets about PTI Long March 2022

Dunya News Think Tank Analysts Expect Elections This Year

Top Pakistani Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami Biography

Top Pakistani Journalist and Strategic Analyst Salman Ghani Biography

Minus one formula is difficult to succeed, Salman Ghani