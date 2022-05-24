Pakistan Muslim League N Boycotts ARY News Channel

Lahore ( pmln.org – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Muslim League N, the largest party in the ruling coalition, has announced a complete boycott of ARY News Channel. A statement issued by Pakistan Muslim League N on social media said:

“According to the decision of PML-N leadership, PML-N will boycott the ARY News channel from today. No party leader will come to ARY in future.”

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had removed the ARY News mic from her press conference. She alleged that she had a lot of respect for the ARY correspondent but the channel which was on the agenda was fabricating statements against the institutions and was supporting Imran Khan to spread chaos in the country.

She also said: Since ARY has eaten 40 billion rupees and it is saving that money, I am not ready to talk to them.

