University of Sahiwal Holds Pakistan Navy Recruitment Seminar

Department of Chemistry, University of Sahiwal holds a seminar on recruitment procedure in Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy Psychologist Officer Lieutenant Shehzad Jameel was the special guest of the seminar. The seminar was attended by Syed Asghar Ali Shah, Additional Treasurer of the University, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Additional Registrar, Dr. Amin Abid, Head of the Department of Chemistry and Dr. Waris Ali of the Department of Business Administration besides a large number of students from different departments.

Addressing the seminar, Psychologist Officer Lieutenant Shehzad Jamil gave a detailed briefing on the procedure for joining Pakistan Navy.

He said that the main objective of Pakistan Navy is to ensure security of Pakistan’s maritime borders. It is impossible for any nation or country to survive in the world without discipline.

He further said that recruitment advertisements are given in Pakistan Navy twice a year in May, June and November-December. He said that students can register online or visit the centers.

At the end of the ceremony, a commemorative shield was presented to the special guest by Additional Treasurer Syed Asghar Ali Shah.

Later, Lieutenant Shehzad Jamil, Psychologist Officer, Pakistan Navy, visited various sections of the university and also planted saplings in the lawn under the tree planting campaign.