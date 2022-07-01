University of Sahiwal Faculty Members secure Research Awards

The faculty members of the University of Sahiwal have achieved a prominent position in the field of research. Twelve university professors have succeeded to make their names in the 2022 AD Scientific Index.

For the first time in the history of the university of Sahiwal, Dr. Adnan Ayub of the Department of Chemistry also received an NRPU research project worth Rs. 3 million from the Higher Education Commission.

According to the details, on the recommendation of ORIC Director Dr Muhammad Ayub, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar approved research awards of Rs 1.3 million for 62 faculty members for their outstanding performance in the field of research. The payments have been completed by the Finance Department.

On the occasion, Syed Ghulam Ali Asghar, Additional Treasurer of the Sahiwal University, congratulated the researchers and distributed checks.

He also expressed the hope that these awards would further improve the performance of the research department of the university. The award-winning researchers include teachers in economics, English, psychology, business administration, commerce, chemistry, physics, law and information technology.

The Additional Treasurer further said that with the approval of former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, payment of compensation to all the part time teaching staff of the University has been completed.

Special congratulations to the team of the Finance Department of the University who have completed this task by working day and night for the payment before Eid.

