Vice Chancellor Arid University Rawalpindi visits Barani Institute Sahiwal

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor, Arid University, Rawalpindi, has said that it is the pursuit of research and dedication of the students that makes them successful in practical life.

It is therefore imperative that education be conducted in accordance with the requirements of the modern world – Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity of the people is not possible without developing the agricultural sector for which the government provides incentives to the agricultural sector and prepares new seeds. Strengthen research institutions

He said this while addressing a function at Arid University, Barani Institute Sahiwal during his visit to Sahiwal in which Chairman Mian Muhammad Sajid and Director Academic Dr Azeem Ahmed also participated.

He said that Arid University was rendering invaluable services for the betterment of the agricultural sector but it was important to provide incentives to the farmers for agriculture under the auspices of the government so that they could increase their agricultural production through the use of modern technology.

He said that Allah Almighty has given Pakistan fertile land and excellent climate from which it is our responsibility to take advantage.

If the world can get 90 to 100 man of wheat per acre, then we should look at the reasons why we have been able to get only 35 to 40 man for many years.

He urged the students to specialize in their respective fields so that they can contribute for the betterment of the country and the nation.