Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed visits Child Protection Bureau

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Salwat Saeed visited the Child Protection Bureau and met the children residing in the bureau and inquired about their welfare.

Salwat Saeed mingled with the children in the bureau during the visit and expressed sympathy. She inquired about the study of the children and learned about other facilities.

She also inspected the school and hostel located in the bureau and inspected the cleaning arrangements in the washrooms.

Salwat Saeed checked the quality of food prepared for children in the kitchens and directed the bureau administration to further improve the quality of food and said that fruits and milk should be included in the food menu.

She said that the welfare of homeless and helpless children is the responsibility of the state and the Child Protection Bureau is the best institution for the welfare of helpless children.

Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed also directed to pay special attention to cleanliness in the bureau. Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar and District Officer Muhammad Adnan Luqman were also present during the visit.

District Officer Muhammad Adnan Luqman said that there were 47 helpless children in the bureau who were being taken care of in the best possible manner.