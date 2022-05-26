Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed visits DPS School

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Kashif Saleem )

Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed visited Divisional Public School & Inter College and presided over the board meeting.

Principal Brigadier (retd) Syed Anwarul Hassan Kirmani gave a detailed briefing on the history of the school, educational achievements, ongoing development projects and co-curricular activities.

Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed appreciated the role of the school in promoting quality education in Sahiwal and hoped that the teachers would continue to perform their duties with the same diligence. She directed to focus on extra-curricular activities, especially sports, along with education.

