Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed Visits various parks and green belts

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Salwat Saeed paid a detailed visit to various parks and green belts of the city and reviewed the recreational facilities provided to the people. She directed PHA to take further steps for the betterment of parks.

According to details, Commissioner Sahiwal Division Salwat Saeed took a detailed look at the new park being constructed in Farid Town under the City Improvement Program in the city and gave instructions to provide more facilities to the citizens.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar and DGPH Mehboob Ahmed also accompanied her.

She expressed displeasure over non-utilization of the lake constructed in the park and strongly directed the PHA authorities to make it functional immediately for the entertainment of the people.

She said that the park is a great addition to the beauty of Farid Town and special attention should be paid to its cleanliness and weeding.

Commissioner Sahiwal also met the gardners working in the park and urged them to take care of the park more diligently and responsibly.

Later, Commissioner Salwat Saeed also inspected College Chowk, Farid Town Road, Camprehensive School Chowk, Yadgar Chowk and Jinnah Library Chowk and directed the staff to provide continuous watering to the plants in the green belts during this hot season. Weekly trimming should also be ensured.

On the occasion, PHA DG Mehboob Ahmed gave a detailed briefing on the steps being taken to beautify the green belts of the city’s parks and major highways.

Also Read:

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Salwat Saeed Visits fertilizer warehouses

Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed visits Child Protection Bureau

Commissioner Sahiwal Salwat Saeed visits DPS School

Salwat Saeed visits Land Record, E-Khidmat Markaz and Qayyum Hospital

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sahiwal Holds a Ceremony

Chairman Sahiwal Board Welcomes Commissioner Sahiwal

The Divisional Development Working Party Sahiwal Approves Projects

Commissioner Sahiwal participates thalassemia Awareness Seminar