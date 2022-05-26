Chairman Sahiwal Board Welcomes Commissioner Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Chairman Sahiwal Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq congratulated Commissioner Sahiwal Division Salwat Saeed on assuming office and presented flowers.

Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about the ongoing Matriculation examinations and said that Class IX examinations are being conducted in 224 centers across the division.

A total of more than 82,700 students are appearing for the exams. Commissioner Sahiwal took a detailed briefing on the arrangements made by the Sahiwal Board for the examinations and expressed satisfaction over the foolproof arrangements.

He also directed to intensify the monitoring process to prevent plagiarism during the examinations, to which Chairman Board Hafiz Shafiq Ahmed said that foolproof arrangements have been made to deliver papers and answer sheets from the bank to the examination center.

That is why the 10th class papers were conducted in a very peaceful atmosphere and no complaints were received from anywhere.

