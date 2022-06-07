Kissan Ittehad Delegation Calls on Commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

A two member delegation of Kissan Ittehad called on Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed at Commissioner Office Sahiwal.

The delegation apprised Commissioner Sahiwal about the problems faced by the farmers. On which the Commissioner assured the delegation that the problems faced by the farmers were being resolved on priority basis.

He further said that the supply of fertilizer in Sahiwal had improved and the administration was working with the agriculture department in this regard.

Commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed said that action was being taken against the elements who were stockpiling fertilizer and selling it in black and no one would be allowed to exploit the farmer.

Silwat Saeed said that instructions had been issued to the Deputy Commissioners of the three districts to expedite the operations against the hoarders in order to ensure adequate supply of fertilizer to the farmers at the rate fixed by the government.

