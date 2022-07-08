Maryam Nawaz to Hold Jalsa in PP-202 Chichawatni Sahiwal on July 11

Malik Noman Langrial is contesting by election in PP 202 Chichawatni district Sahiwal on PMLN Ticket.

By Arshad Farooq
Maryam Nawaz Jalsa Fateh Jang

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address to Jalsa in PP 202 Chichawatni Sahiwal on July 11, 2022 at 90 Morr. In this regard, PML-N Chichawatni leadership has started preparations. Former MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt has visited the Jalsa venue today. Ch Safdar Bhatti accompany him.

Ch Muhammad Tufail Jutt MNA

Pakistan Muslim League N has announced the schedule for Maryam Nawaz Jalsas for By-Elections 2022 to support PTI dissident candidates who are contesting by elections on PMLN ticket.

Maryam Nawaz

Sheikhupura : July 8, 2022

Chichawatni , Sahiwal PP 202 : July 11, 2022

Jhang : July 12, 2022

Layyah : July 13, 2022

Khushab, Rawalpindi : JUly 14, 2022

Multan and Lahore : July 15, 2022

