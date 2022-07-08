Maryam Nawaz to Hold Jalsa in PP-202 Chichawatni Sahiwal on July 11
Malik Noman Langrial is contesting by election in PP 202 Chichawatni district Sahiwal on PMLN Ticket.
PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address to Jalsa in PP 202 Chichawatni Sahiwal on July 11, 2022 at 90 Morr. In this regard, PML-N Chichawatni leadership has started preparations. Former MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt has visited the Jalsa venue today. Ch Safdar Bhatti accompany him.
Pakistan Muslim League N has announced the schedule for Maryam Nawaz Jalsas for By-Elections 2022 to support PTI dissident candidates who are contesting by elections on PMLN ticket.
Sheikhupura : July 8, 2022
Chichawatni , Sahiwal PP 202 : July 11, 2022
Jhang : July 12, 2022
Layyah : July 13, 2022
Khushab, Rawalpindi : JUly 14, 2022
Multan and Lahore : July 15, 2022
