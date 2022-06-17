NA 240 Korangi 2 Karachi By Election Result 2022

Karachi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) has won the by-election in NA-240 Korangi 2 constituency of Karachi city.

According to details, unofficial results of all 309 polling stations of NA-240 have been received. According to the results, MQM Pakistan candidate Muhammad Abu Bakar has won this seat by a margin of 65 votes.

Muhammad Abu Bakar won the seat vacated after the death of MQM leader Iqbal Muhammad Ali by 10,683 votes. According to unofficial results, TLP candidate Shahzada Shahbaz got 10,618 votes and came second.

