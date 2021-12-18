Adiba Mubarak case : Tehreek-e-Ihsas announces protest on Friday

Chichawatni ( Breaking News – 18 December 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) The first registered political party of Sahiwal District, Tehreek-e-Ihsas Pakistan will protest on Friday, December 24, on non-recovery of Adiba Mubarak, non-arrest of Yusuf Jamal Tika’s killers and thefts in the city. The party will protest against growing robberies in Chichawatni. The protest will be held after maghrib prayer at Ghanta Ghar Chowk near Baba Farid Gate.

Tehreek-e-Ihsas Pakistan has appealed to all citizens to participate in the protest for their children so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

It should be noted that 6 year old Adiba Mubarak daughter of Mubarak Ali Ansari from village 110 Seven R Chichawatni has been missing since Monday 22nd November at 6 pm.

The girl was dressed in red. The girl went from home to buy eggs, but some distance away her cousin sent her back. However, the girl did not reach home.

A case for the missing girl was registered. SP Investigation Madam Shahida Norin and DPO Sahiwal also visited the village. Later, the father of the missing girl Adiba appeared in the open court of RPO but the police could not find the girl yet.

The second case to be solved is that of Yousuf Jamal Tika Shaheed, former president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Chichawatni, who was killed in broad daylight on Girls College Road, and a year later, the police still could not arrest his killers.

Thefts and robberies are rampant in the city and now private hospitals are also being targeted by robbers. Tehreek-e-Ehsas Pakistan will record protests against the incompetence of Chichawatni police with the citizens so that the voice of the beleagured city can be heard in the houses of power.