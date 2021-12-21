Zainab Ansari’s father Visits Missing Girl Adeeba Home

Chichawatni (The Breaking Times – 21 December 2021 – From Ijaz Ahmed) Chairman Roshni Helpline Karachi Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Amin Ansari, father of Zainab Ansari Shaheed (Kasur) visit Chichawatni.

They visited to the house of Adiba Mubarak, who went missing a month ago in the village of 110/7R, met the parents of the innocent girl and consoled them.

Chairman Roshni Helpline Karachi and Zainab Shaheed’s father Haji Muhammad Amin Ansari while talking to media persons said that they worked for the search of missing children, and had come from Karachi to help the family.

“We have seen that the parents of Adiba Mubarak are in a very bad condition. The case of Adiba Mubarak is a challenge for the Chichawatni police. The family is on the verge of collapse until the girl is found.”

If the daughter of a politician, a rich man or a businessman goes missing, every effort is made to recover her. She is even brought out of the earth. We should consider Adiba Mubarak as our daughter. Adeeba is our daughter, she is the daughter of the whole nation.

Just as the police worked on the Zainab Shaheed case, the same needs to be done on this daughter’s case.

The police must now believe that something must have happened to this innocent girl. Now we have to work on an emergency basis. He demanded the Chief Minister Punjab, Governor Punjab and IG Punjab to take notice of the Adiba Mubarak case and form a JIT investigation team consisting of experienced senior officers to resolve the issue by the grace of God Almighty.