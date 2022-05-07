PTI Chairman Imran Khan Virtual Address to Overseas Pakistanis
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has issued its Jalsa schedule in Punjab.
Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will give a virtual address to Overseas Pakistanis today at 6 pm Pakistan time. This speech will be shown live in different cities of Pakistan.
