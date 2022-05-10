PTI holds Jalsa in Jhelum – Imran Khan Speech #JhelumJalsa

Jhelum (Daily Pakistan, Jang, ARY, Dunya News Live Reporting – 10 May 2022)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf holds a jalsa in jhelum city. Imran Khan and other PTI leaders participate and deliver their speeches.

Imran Khan said that why should I sacrifice the interests of my nation for America? America needs a ruler like Musharraf, who can be sidelined on one phone. We do not believe in any superpower. We are not going to polish anyone’s shoes.

He said that the whole nation would reach Islamabad and send a message of disapproval of the imported government. I did not see anyone telling lies like the Sharif family.

Also Read:

PTI workers riot against Shahbaz Sharif in the premises of Masjid e Nabavi

PTI Jalsa in lahore claimed a Flop Show by Garida Farooqi

PTI Lahore Jalsa : Murad Saeed takes oath from the Participants

Lahore Jalsa PTI Today 21 April 2022 Live Updates