Roshni Helpline Karachi Team visits Missing Adeeba Mubarak Home Chichawatni

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – December 22, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Chairman Roshni Helpline Karachi with his team has visited missing girl Adeeba home in Chichawatni city.

According to details, Chairman Roshni Helpline Karachi Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Amin Ansari, father of Zainab Ansari Shaheed have visited to the house of Adiba Mubarak, who went missing a month ago in chak 110/7R Chichawatni. They met the parents of the innocent lost girl and consoled them.

Chairman Roshni Helpline Karachi and Zainab Shaheed’s father Haji Muhammad Amin Ansari while talking to media persons said that they worked for the search of missing children, and had come from Karachi to help the family.

It is to be noted that Roshni Helpline Karachi is Pakistan’s first non-profit organization devoted to recovery of missing children.

Since its inception in 2003, Roshni helpline has safely recovered more than 5,611 missing children and returned them to their families.