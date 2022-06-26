Malik Noman Langrial Claims Ch Pervaiz Elahi offered him 100 Million

Former member of the Punjab Assembly from the most deviant faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Noman Langrial has claimed that he was offered Rs 100 million by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to return to the PTI.

It is to be noted that Malik Noman Langarial is one of the dissident members of PTI who was de-seated by Election Commission of Pakistan. Malik Nauman was the Agriculture Minister of Punjab in the PTI government. Now he is contesting the by-election from PP-202 Chichawatni on PML-N ticket.

Addressing the by-election corner meeting, Malik Noman Langarial said that PTI members claimed that we made a deal of conscience but I turned down the offer of Rs 100 million made by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to return to the PTI party.

He said that he greeted his colleagues who stood with Jahangir Tareen and turned down the offer of money.

Also Read:

PP 202 Chichawatni By Election Result 2022 Candidates and Party

PP-202 Sahiwal VII : Election Symbols Alloted to 9 Candidates

Major Ghulam Sarwar Anticipates PTI Victory in PP-202 Chichawatni

PMLN issues Ticket to PTI Defector Malik Noman Langrial in PP-202

Chichawatni : Political History of PP-202 Sahiwal 7