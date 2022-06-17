PTI Candidates List in By-Election July 17, 2022

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib issues the list of candidates who are going to contest by election 2022 from PTI. Farrukh Habib added that the party’s parliamentary board has approved the list of candidates for by polls 2022.

Shabbir Awan PP 07

Hasan Aslam PP 83

Irfan Niazi PP 90

Ali Afzal Sahi PP 97

Mian Muhammad Azam PP 125

Muhammad Nawaz Bherwana PP 127

Khurram Virk PP 140

Mian Akram Usman PP 158

Atif Chaudhry PP 167

Nawaz Awan PP 168

Maj. Sarwar PP 202

Zain Qureshi PP 217

Amir Iqbal Shah PP 224

Ezat Javaid Khan PP 228

Muazzam Jataoi PP 272

Yasir Jatoi PP 273

Qaiser Abbas PP 282

Saif ud Din Khosa PP 288

The by-elections 2022 will take place in the constituencies of PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.

