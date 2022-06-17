PTI Candidates List in By-Election July 17, 2022
Farrukh Habib says the party’s parliamentary board has approved the list of candidates for by polls 2022.
Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )
PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib issues the list of candidates who are going to contest by election 2022 from PTI. Farrukh Habib added that the party’s parliamentary board has approved the list of candidates for by polls 2022.
Shabbir Awan PP 07
Hasan Aslam PP 83
Irfan Niazi PP 90
Ali Afzal Sahi PP 97
Mian Muhammad Azam PP 125
Muhammad Nawaz Bherwana PP 127
Khurram Virk PP 140
Mian Akram Usman PP 158
Atif Chaudhry PP 167
Nawaz Awan PP 168
Maj. Sarwar PP 202
Zain Qureshi PP 217
Amir Iqbal Shah PP 224
Ezat Javaid Khan PP 228
Muazzam Jataoi PP 272
Yasir Jatoi PP 273
Qaiser Abbas PP 282
Saif ud Din Khosa PP 288
The by-elections 2022 will take place in the constituencies of PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.
