Dubai Govt announces release of documentary on war against Covid-19

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Media Network – 21 April 2020 ) The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) has announced the release of the two-part documentary “Coveid 19 Dubai” in partnership with Discovery.

The film shows the steps taken by Dubai to combat the Corona epidemic. The documentary “Covid 19 Dubai” features two 45-minute episodes.

These episodes highlight the UAE’s strong response and effective measures against epidemics. These measures enabled Dubai to control the spread of the virus and reduce its impact on society.

The documentary features conversations with the Emirate’s leading leadership and frontline heroes. These heroes went beyond their responsibilities for the health and safety of society.

The film also highlights the problems faced by children studying at home, their parents and the business community. It says that Dubai has overcome an unprecedented crisis and overcame difficulties.

The documentary tells the human story of a diverse selection of Dubai residents, how they adapt to the “new routine” and face the challenges of innovation.

Mona Al-Murri, Director General of the Government of Dubai’s Media Office, said:

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Dubai has taken rapid steps to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people. With these measures, Dubai has set an example to the world by limiting the impact of Quaid 19 on society and the economy.

He said that through each episode, the documentary shows the resilience of the Emirate and its community and shows how every member of society has been a part of Dubai’s success story in overcoming the crisis.

Filmed and produced in Dubai, the new documentary will air on May 7 and May 14, 2022 at 22:00 UAE time on Discovery and from mid-May on Discovery on Jawwy TV and STARZPLAY in a branded environment.

