UAE lifts Cinema Censorship easing Movie Screening Laws

By Arshad Farooq
Dubai ( Gulf News – December 21, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to end censorship by easing movie screening laws.

According to the details, the Media Regulatory Authority of the United Arab Emirates has announced on its Twitter account that the screening of movies in cinemas is based on age in 2021.

People over the age of 21 can now go to the cinema in the UAE. And can watch movies according to the world version. Earlier, the film had to undergo strict censorship before its release in the UAE cinemas.

