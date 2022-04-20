Pakistan Association Dubai Message on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Media Network – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The Pakistan Association Dubai, a representative association of Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates, has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day.

The message issued by Pakistan Association Dubai has said that on this occasion we remember the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He was the perfect example of a real humanitarian.

Sheikh Zayed laid the foundation of strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE with the establishment of several humanitarian projects under his leadership.

We are proud to be part of a country led by visionary leaders, following the values ​​of unity and solidarity that Sheikh Zayed created. The Pakistani community pays tribute to the vision of the late founder of the UAE.

On this occasion, Pakistan Association Dubai has also released a video on the services of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for Pakistan.

