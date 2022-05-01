Kuwait ( The Breaking Times – Zohaib Butt )

Kuwaiti companies plan to invest 750 million in Pakistan. Under the plan, it is proposed to build hydrogen plant and 2 smart cities in Pakistan.

In this regard, the statement of Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company has also come to light. In his statement, the chairman of Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company has said that Kuwaiti companies have also proposed one hydrogen power plant and two smart cities in Pakistan.

Kuwait Investment Authority’s Enertech Holding Co and Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company have applied for a digital bank license and proposed a hydrogen plant and two smart cities.

