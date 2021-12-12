How to apply for UAE visit visa online

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News – December 12, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Thousands of Pakistanis and Indians have applied for the UAE visit or tourist visas since the UAE lifted travel bans for Pakistanis and Indians in August 2021. If you are planning to travel to the United Arab Emirates and want to apply for a visit visa online then this article is for you.

After reading this article you will be able to apply for the UAE visa on your own and track the status of your application.

Go to Emirates Visa Online Website. The company has so far successfully processed over 200 million visa applications and it is the best and most reliable way to apply for a visa online. Type Pakistan or India according to your nationality in the two boxes provided on the first page of the website and click on Apply Emirates Visa.

On the next page you will see a table of types of the UAE visas and their prices. In which the price of the 30 days visit visa 146 usd is written first which includes the processing fee. It becomes 24 thousand five hundred rupees in Pakistani currency.

Similarly, the fee for a 90-day visit visa, including processing fee, is 376 US dollars, or 63,000 rupees in Pakistani currency. Thus the visa fee is relatively higher than the rate given by the travel agents. Click the type of visa you want to apply for and then click Proceed to Apply.

Note: (If you have difficulty viewing pictures on the mobile phone, zoom in. To zoom in, place two fingers on the mobile phone screen and spread outwards)

On the next page you will see the application form which is to be completed. The first part of the form is for writing personal data which includes the following boxes.

Name Father’s name Date of Birth ID Card Number (Extra) Gender Married or not Email ID (Alternate Email ID) mobile number WhatsApp number (extra) Profession Education

Personal data will be followed by the Passport and Travel Information box in which you have to enter the following information.

Passport number Passport type Passport issuance date Passport expiration date Date of arrival in UAE Return date from UAE

After Passport Information the next box is about your permanent address in Pakistan in which you will enter the following information.

Address City State or province Country name Postal Code (Extra)

Then at the end of the form you will find two boxes for uploading documents. In the first box you have to upload a copy of the passport which should be scanned. If you have taken a photo from a mobile phone, the copy should be clear. In the other box you have to upload your photo.

Then click on SUBMIT AND PROCEED TO PAY button. This option allows you to submit visa and processing fees online through your bank’s ATM or credit card. According to my personal experience, Meezan Bank’s ATM card is already active for international transactions.

Some banks do not automatically activate the international transaction service such as Bank of Punjab etc. In that case you can call your bank’s helpline and ask them for a 24 hour session. This means you can make international transactions within the next 24 hours.

After successfully applying you will be emailed the application ID. Click on Emirates Visa Status to check your visa status. Enter your application ID in the box below and click on Check Emirates Visa Status.