How to convert UAE visit visa into employee visa?

Dubai (UAE Urdu News – December 12, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) A member on our facebook page UAE URDU has asked that his visit visa is going to be expired soon. “How can I convert this visa into an employee visa so I don’t have to go back and save the fare?”

Answer: One term is used “Inside Country Visa Change”, under which any traveler visiting the UAE can convert his or her visit visa into an employee visa. Ask your employer or sponsor to approve a work permit for you.

The visa exchange fee is about 500 AED which will be charged separately from the residential visa fee. At the time of writing, one month UAE visit visa is availabe at 400 UAE dirhams, three month visit visa is available in 900 dirhams. Rates for travel agents may vary as they have their profit margins.